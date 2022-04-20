A CHARITY centred on the well being of animals is looking for volunteers to support its cause.
The RSPCA is looking for people who can spare a few hours to work in its Frinton shop on Connaught Avenue.
Different responsibilities for volunteers include serving at the counter, arranging displays or working with donations.
Familiarity with retail is helpful but volunteers will be taught all necessary skills.
For more information and to register your interest visit bit.ly/3vvz8N7.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here