A CHARITY centred on  the well being of animals is looking for volunteers to support its cause.

The RSPCA is looking for people who can spare a few hours to work in its Frinton shop on Connaught Avenue.

Different responsibilities for volunteers include serving at the counter, arranging displays or working with donations.

Familiarity with retail is helpful but volunteers will be taught all necessary skills.

For more information and to register your interest visit bit.ly/3vvz8N7.