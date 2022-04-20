Drivers in and around Tendring will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A120, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, 50m west of, junction with Primrose Hill. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Affinity Water.
• A12, from 8pm February 23 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Crown Interchange to Pellens Corner Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal works on behalf of Highways England.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
