A CHOIR is looking for pirates as it is set to host a free session.
Clacton Choral Society will hold a free session with a performance of The Pirates of Penzance.
The ability to read music would be helpful but is not essential and music will be provided on the day.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 14, between 1pm and 4pm at St James Church in Tower Road, Clacton.
To register your interest visit ticketsource.co.uk/clacton-choral-society.
