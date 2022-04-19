MODS and rockers enjoyed a friendlier encounter on the Essex coast on Easter Monday than they did more than 50 years ago.

Tendring’s coastline was the scene of pitched battles by gangs of mods and rockers over the Easter weekend in 1964.

The first clash between the groups, which saw boots, bottles and batons swinging, came in Clacton’s Pier Avenue after Freddie and the Dreamers played to an audience of 1,200 youngsters.

The disturbances, which continued across the weekend, led to front page headlines in the national press, with the Daily Mail even proclaiming that “Clacton represents a new high water mark in hooliganism”.

The rivalry between the groups was remembered in a friendlier way on Bank Holiday Monday at a special Mods v Rockers Day at the popular Revved Up clothing and tea bar on Walton seafront.

Revved up - Gazette Camera Club member Cheryl Holland took this image of the Mods vs Rockers Day at Revved Up in Walton

The celebration saw the mods’ Lambrettas and Vespas parked alongside the rockers’ Harley Davidsons while bikers celebrated “all that is cool” with the mods and rockers.

Paul Barnes, owner of the cafe, said bikers from far and wide descended upon the resort.

“We organise an event for the mods and rockers every year, but this was a busy one,” he said.

“We do it at the Easter weekend because that is when it originally kicked off in 1964.

“This year went particularly well and we had about 400 bikes and about the same amount of scooters.

“They all had a brilliant time commemorating the old days and we had a good day as well.

“I think the whole of Walton benefits from it.”

Gazette Camera club member Cheryl Holland captured the celebration on camera.

“There was such a good turnout of scooters and motorbikes,” she said.