WARNINGS have been issued after mindless youngsters were spotted throwing stones at a seal on a north Essex beach.

Essex Police's Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Crime team said officers received reports of "young persons" throwing stones at a seal at Walton over the Easter weekend.

They have now issued a warning to people to "please respect wildlife" and encouraged them to "give space" to the animals.

The seaside town is popular for its Walton Backwaters, which are not only the home of a growing seal population but also an area of tidal creeks, mudflats and salt marshes.

Following the cruel incident, the seal has been safely returned to the Backwaters.

Tony Haggis, who has been qualified to attend marine accidents alongside the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, has expressed his frustration at the cruel attack.

He said: "I think it is just disgusting. We have had this sort of thing before.

"I don’t know what parents tell their kids but you don't go around stoning people or animals.

"We had a case about seven years ago where a pup was beaten with sticks and stones and was in a very bad state and went to a local sanctuary."

Mr Haggis, a former commercial fisherman, has been running tours on the backwaters in his 28ft converted lifeboat Karina for more than 20 years.

He says "he has always saved seals" and "always will be" because it is "in his blood".

He added: "Kids should be taught to care for the animals around them.

"In the 60 odd years I have seen some not nice thing people have done to them."

Mr Haggis has also raised concerns about boats descending upon the backwaters and getting too close to the animals.

He said: "There are loads of heavily pregnant seals and they will start giving birth in June.

"People go far too close to them and they get chased off and can have a stillborn.

"When the mum and pup are together they get a lot of disturbance.

"People should keep their distance of all wild animals.

"We also have people speeding around there and there are speed limits."