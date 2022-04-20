A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a passenger on a train.
A 39-year-old woman was taken into police custody for question following an incident on a train to Walton.
The alleged attack happened near Thorpe-le-Soken at around 4.16pm last Thursday.
British Transport Police confirmed the woman has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Following the incident, a number of services have been affected, including trains between London Liverpool Street and Clacton as well as trains between Colchester and Walton.
Services at Thorpe-le-Soken were also put at a standstill while the incident was being dealt with.
The disruptions to train journeys were reported to have ended at around 5.46pm.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “ If you hold a valid ticket for your journey and you have been delayed by 15 minutes or longer when travelling with us you can claim delay repay compensation, no matter what the reason for the delay.”
