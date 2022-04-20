A MOTORCYCLIST feels he has been given a second chance at life after a crash left him in hospital with a broken neck.

Kevin Razavi, 51, a self-employed electronics engineer and professional biker who was born in Iran, lives in Colchester with his wife and children.

Last Thursday the devoted family-man was involved in a serious accident in St John’s Road, Clacton, which saw emergency services rush to the scene.

Mr Razavi says he was flung from his Yamaha motorbike, after colliding with a passing car as he attempted to overtake a van, before hitting the ground.

After realising he was unable to move without feeling severe pain, he was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he was treated by specialists for four days.

Mr Razavi, who will visit doctors in two weeks to see if he will need an operation, suffered broken bones in his neck, damage to his spine and bruising on his ribs.

He said: “When I hit the ground I did not think I had done anything serious but then as I went to stand I could not breath and there was so much pain.

“When I woke up in hospital it was scary, I was angry and upset, and I could not move legs or toes I did not know what was going on and the pain was indescribable.

“I am usually very comfortable on my bike; I go to race tracks and have been riding for as long as I can remember – biking is my life.

“But this was a silly and stupid accident which was my fault and it has caused me major damage – I can walk but I am very limited and I am not free like I was before.”

Should he ever feel confident enough to get back on his bike, Mr Razavi has vowed to ride more cautiously and has now urged other bikers to do the same.

He added: “I feel like I will ride again but when I actually go to get on my bike I might feel differently - but if I do I will be calmer and more patient.

“When this happened, my daughter was crying and it broke my heart because we depend on each other, so I am definitely looking at life differently now.

“The doctors even told me I have been given a second life, so I want to warn other bikers to be careful because this has changed my life.”