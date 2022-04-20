DELIGHTED children were given special chocolate treats from the Easter bunny as fun-loving families revelled in a community Bank Holiday event.
The Jaywick Sands Community Forum, located in Lotus Way, hosted its well-attended Easter Grotto and Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday.
Throughout the day the younger guests made the most of the face painting on offer and also marvelled at a range of animals from Sandy’s Farm.
The charity event, which lasted for three hours, also boasted raffles with top prizes and the Easter bunny, who handed out hordes of eggs to lucky children.
Kelly Madlin, from the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, said she was thrilled with the turnout and how successful the day ended up being.
She said: “It was hard work but well worth it for the community – it was outstanding and fantastic and I couldn’t believe the support we had from the Jaywick community.
“We had nearly 300 eggs and only had 17 eggs left, so we gave them to the residents at Corner Lodge care home.
“Everyone also enjoyed seeing all the animals from Sandy‘s Farm and we had lots of support from local businesses – it was really good to see everyone come together.”
