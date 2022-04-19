A WATER company has informed residents of restricted parking in a high street near a supermarket.
Anglian Water has stated the restrictions on the High Street in Thorpe near Tesco are in place because of repair works.
The restrictions will begin on Tuesday, April 19 at 9am and will be in place for three days to repair a sewer in the carriageway.
For more information, call the Anglian Water repair team on 10449 678932 between 7am and 4.30pm quoting the reference number 60037435.
