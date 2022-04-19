A BOWLING club has celebrated the start of its much anticipated centenary season with special guests in attendance.
Clacton Bowling Club held the celebration on Sunday, April 10, with a great turnout of club members who extended a warm welcome to visiting dignitaries in Jeff Bray, Tendring council chairman and Ian Davidson, Tendring council CEO.
Ronnie McLachlan, club chairman said: “Mr Bray delivered the first bowl and later joined club president David Mitchell-Gears and members for a game.
“More than 50 club members participated in the opening drive on a sunny afternoon and later retired to the clubhouse for tea and a slice of cake baked by the club’s star baker Stuart Jones.
“We are now looking forward to an enjoyable season of bowling, including matches against The Chelsea Pensioners, The Royal Household Windsor, Bowls England, Essex County Executive, Essex County Tourists and more.”
The club have also decided that any new bowling members who join this year will be given free membership for their first year.
For beginners, the club will be holding two open days on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 10am until 4pm.
There will be free tuition and bowls will be provided all you need to bring are flat-soled shoes.
