Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Dougie

Dougie (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One-year-old

Breed - Jack Russell crossbreed

Colour - Tan and White

Dougie is a dog that is full of energy and needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep him occupied.

He is quite a young dog that will need gentle guidance and boundary setting at an impressionable time for him.

He will need an adult-only home, but could try to live with other dogs or a cat.

If you want to adopt Dougie you can view his full profile here.

Smudge

Smudge (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Smudge is a cat who came into the RSPCA's care through no fault of her own after her previous owners situation at home changed.

She will need a patient owner who is able to give her the time and space to get used to her new home and who can give her some much deserved TLC.

If you want to adopt Smudge you can view their full profile here.

Ted

Ted (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Nine months old

Breed - Mini Lop

Colour - Black

Ted is described as a laidback and well-socialised rabbit who would be suitable for first-time owners or families with small children.

He could try to live with other members of the same species.

If you want to adopt Ted you can view his full profile here.

Merlin and Pickle

Merlin and Pickle (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Black (Merlin), Black and White (Pickle)

Merlin and Pickle are believed to be brothers who have had an unfortunate start to their life and are very timid, although friendly.

They will need an understanding home where they can settle, have space to acclimatise and start to understand what life really should be like for a cat.

If you want to adopt Merlin and Pickle you can view their full profile here.