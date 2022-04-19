POLICE are set to hold an event that will allow residents to have their say on issues affecting the community.
Essex Police will be joined by Essex Fire and Rescue as well as the neighbourhood watch for a community street meet in Frinton.
The authorities will answer questions on issues such as crime, antisocial behaviour and fire safety in the home and at work.
If you would like to start a neighbourhood watch, there will be an explanation on how to do so and membership forms will be handed out.
The event will take place at Frinton Golf Club on Tuesday, April 26, starting at 10.30am.
