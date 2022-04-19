MILLIONS of people who live in properties which fall under bands A-D are owed a £150 council tax rebate to help with the cost of living crisis.
Those who are eligible have been told they should see the money reflected in their account on or before April 30.
Many residents, however, say they are still waiting for the grant to be put into their banks.
Have you had your rebate yet? Tell us using the poll below.
