TENDRING residents will now be able to get their hands on commemorative coins to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The coins have been commissioned by Tendring Council and will serve as a memento for years to come of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.
They bear the council's civic crest and are available to buy for £1 each.
Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray said:“We hope these commemorative coins will be an affordable keepsake for generations to come, marking this historic year”.
Those planning a Jubilee celebration can also apply for an event pack to organise their festivities, which includes invites, posters, recipe and game ideas and other templates.
Organisers can claim up to two free packs per event – with the potential for more upon request.
Mr Bray added: "Meanwhile these event packs will allow communities to mark the occasion now, and it would be fantastic to see street parties, picnics in local parks and other events held throughout the year to celebrate."
The commemorative coins can be purchased from the council's leisure centres in Clacton, Dovercourt and Walton-on-the-Naze, and the Visitor Information Centre at Clacton Town Hall.
Residents can buy up to six coins each.
Both the coins and the packs will be available from April 20.
To apply for a pack visit bit.ly/3uIOr5K.
