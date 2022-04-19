A 60-YEAR-OLD man has been fined and slapped with a community order after stalking a woman in Clacton.

Stephen Sturgess, of Rosemary Road, Clacton, admitted stalking when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman between April 12 and November 13 last year.

The victim received more than 40 letters and 20 phone calls and Sturgess visited her home, which left her feeling “alarmed and scared”.

Sturgess was fined £210 and must take part in a rehabilitation programme for 30 days.

A restraining order was also put in place.

