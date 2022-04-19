CONCERNS have been raised after mindless youngsters were spotted throwing stones at a seal on a beach.
The Essex Police's Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Crime team have revealed that the police have received reports of "young persons throwing stones at a seal at Walton-on-the-Naze."
Following the incident, the police have also issued a warning to people to "please respect wildlife" and "give space."
Police received reports of young persons throwing stones at a seal at #waltononthenaze in the @EPTendring area. Please respect wildlife, give space,— Essex Police - Rural, Wildlife & Heritage Crime (@EPWildlife) April 19, 2022
If you are concerned for Marine animals please contact: @BDMLR @RSPCA_official @EssexWildlife #opseabird https://t.co/pKZDGRqHhW pic.twitter.com/atjNkOqoe9
