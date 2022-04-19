THE back garden of a cottage in Little Clacton is set to be turned into a tearoom.
Plans have been submitted for change of use for the garden and a conservatory at Chelsea Cottage, in The Street, along with a new extension to provide toilet facilities.
A planning statement said the tearooms, which would create three full time jobs, would provide the village with a place to be served hot drink, cakes and light lunches.
The tearooms would be open every day from 11am to 4pm.
A decision is expected to be made by Tendring Council by May 18.
