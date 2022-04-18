FAMILIES flocked to tourism hotspots throughout north Essex over the weekend in what was a welcome post-pandemic boost for businesses.

Hospitality outlets in the likes of Clacton and Dedham capitalised on increased custom this Easter Bank Holiday without any restrictions needing to be in place.

Unsurprisingly, go-to seafront attractions and beauty spots were the biggest beneficiaries, but town centres were also able to make the most of the spill-over.

Clacton Pier’s offering of free entertainment, an Easter egg hunt, rides, and a firework display, for example, drew in crowds of people to the entire area.

Director Billy Ball said the weekend was “just what was needed”.

He added: “Forecasters had predicted good weather and it did not disappoint - not a drop of rain and bright blues skies and sunshine kept people coming.”

Mark Broad on the other hand, owner of Clacton’s Greensward Café, believes the weather could have been better, but admits they still enjoyed a decent weekend.

He said: “We’ve had a brisk Easter Bank Holiday weekend and we can thank those on staycations for that.

“But we feel the weather has let us down as we lost on the outside seating, ice cream, beach toys and adventure golf sales.

“It also makes us a little sick knowing Easter Sunday in 2020 was glorious sunshine, but we weren’t allowed to open because we were in lockdown.

“But we are now hoping for fantastic sunshine for the Queen’s Jubilee at the beginning of June.”

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, said he would have liked even more people venturing from the promenades into the town.

He added: “It has been busier than usual, but it is the seafront that really benefits, because it has not been mega busy in the town centre.

“All the fire power has been concentrated on the seafront and when it is this busy, I feel the town should be getting more out of it.

“It means we cannot capitalise on the increased number of visitors as much and it just compounds itself, but obviously some of the day-trippers do spill into the town.”