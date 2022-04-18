A PLOT of land in a north Essex village where a house was pulled down more than 60 years ago is coming up for auction next month.
The land in The Street, Bradfield, which is between Manningtree and Harwich, is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel with a freehold guide price of £25,000 to £30,000.
It is among 111 lots up for auction by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on May 5.
Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “We have been advised that a residential dwelling was demolished around 1960 and the land has remained clear since.
“In recent years the owner has consented for it to be used for private parking, however, the site will be sold with vacant possession on completion.
“The land may offer potential for development or alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.
The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, May 5.
For more details about the auction, go to cliveemson.co.uk.
