A POPULAR festival will return to Frinton next month.
The 9th Frinton Festival will be held at venues including Frinton Free Church, St Mary's Church and Walton's Naze Tower from May 26 to 29.
The four-day music event will comprise of a series of shows, including the Frinton Festival Orchestra, Babel in the Naze Tower, the Barbican Piano Trio, singer Ian Bostridge and the Frinton Festival Choral Evensong.
A spokesman for the Frinton Festival said:
"The Frinton Festival Orchestra is an orchestra of exceptional musicians coming to Frinton to play gorgeous music by Johann Strauss, Mendelssohn and Brahms.
"Mathilde Milwidsky, our soloist in Mendelssohn’s evergreen violin concerto, is one of the finest young violinists in the country.
"We have also persuaded Ian Bostridge to come and sing for us once more.
"His concert in the autumn of 2021 was one of the most moving concerts I have ever attended and we are honoured that such a distinguished musician will share his interpretation of Schubert’s Die Schöne Müllerin with us."
Anyone who would like to sing in the choral evensong should email Duncan Archard at duncan@amusicltd.co.uk.
To book tickets and find out more information about this year’s event visit frintonfestival.com.
