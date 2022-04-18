FAMILIES made the most of the fun in the sun to provide Clacton Pier with a bumper bank holiday boost.

It was a cracking four days with the crowds pouring onto the landmark attraction to enjoy the free entertainment, an Easter egg hunt, a fireworks display - as well as all the rides and amusements.

Temperatures were reduced a degree or two from inland due to a sea breeze, but the sunshine remained throughout.

It was the first time in three Easters that the pier had been able to open due to the pandemic and director Billy Ball said it was just what was needed.

“Trade had been sluggish at the start of the school holiday but that was to be expected,” he said.

“It picked up last week and the bank holiday provided us with a real boost, and it was great to see the pier packed with families having fun.

“Forecasters had predicted good weather and that helps people plan their days out and it did not disappoint.

"Not a drop of rain and bright blues skies and sunshine kept people coming.”

Dumbo, one of the attraction’s favourite rides, returned following a complete refurbishment.

Sunday saw the first free fireworks extravaganza of 2022 - one of ten this year – and on the same day there was a popular Easter egg hunt with the first 200 children taking part receiving a free egg and one winning an annual ride pass in the draw.

There was also a chocolate egg for the first 300 children going into Discovery Bay soft play on the Sunday.

Live music acts entertained outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill while James Magic kept the children thrilled with his tricks over all four days.