A MAN was airlifted to a specialist hospital with serious injuries after being involved in what police believe was a collision with a car which failed to stop.

Police were called to Rowley Close, in Brantham, Manningtree, shortly after 4.35am on Saturday after a man in his 50s was found lying in the road.

It was quickly established he had suffered nasty and concerning injuries to his head before he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in an air ambulance.

Thankfully, his condition has since improved and the police have now launched an investigation after officers were able to speak with the victim.

After hearing the man’s account, detectives believe he is most likely to have been involved in a collision with a car which failed to stop, but they remain open minded.

Two men aged in their twenties have already been arrested and bailed until May 12 in connection with the incident but officers have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone in the vicinity of Rowley Close or Brooklands Road in the early hours of Saturday morning, between 12.30am and 4.35am, is urged to contact the force.

Any motorists driving in the local area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are also asked to check the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

To contact the police, call 101 quoting reference number 22634/22 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.