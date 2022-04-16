WITH its blooming flowers, warm weather and longer days, spring is no doubt a beautiful season.

As people prepare to flock to Essex parks to soak up the sunshine, we thought we will make a list with the best places in the county to spot bluebells.

Depending on the weather, they tend to flower from mid-April to late May so the Easter Bank Holidays are the perfect time to enjoy a bluebell walk.

Here are the top places across Essex where you can spot the beautiful spring flowers.

Danbury Country Park, near Chelmsford

Within Danbury Country Park are three lakes formed when the park was created back in the 13th century as part of a private estate.

Now managed by Essex County Council, the Park includes lakes, woodland and ornamental gardens.

Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park, Billericay

The reservoir is a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to the important numbers of species such as gadwall, tufted duck and pochard.

The 30 acres of the woodland are famous for their carpets of bluebells and stitchwort.

You can enjoy some stunning walks through the woodland, taking in bird hides, ponds and views across the reservoir.

Hillhouse Woods, West Bergholt

This beauty spot is famous for its marvellous display of bluebells in spring.

Owned by the Woodland Trust, Hillhouse Wood is a much-loved place for relaxation for locals, with its two ponds and streams running through it.

Chalkney Woods, Earls Colne

According to Colchester Heritage, this was one of the great manorial woods of the De Veres, Earls of Oxford - who kept wild boar in it (the boar was their rebus, used as crest and seal) until the time of Henry VIII, according to a survey of 1598.

The wood is divided by grassy rides and there are over twenty ponds.

Hockley Woods

The wooded areas are an intricate mosaic of various trees, with parts of Hockley Woods being a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

This is said to be the largest residual area of the wildwood, which covered much of Essex after the Ice Age.

It is also popular for its breathtaking bluebell carpets.

Thorndon Country Park, Brentwood

The tranquil woodlands of the park attract many migrant and over-wintering birds such as bramblings, siskins and redpolls. The scent and colour of bluebells and anemones fill the woods in spring making it the perfect place for a weekend walk!