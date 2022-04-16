A MAN has died following a serious collision on a busy Essex road.
Essex Police have now confirmed a 85-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on the A12 yesterday.
Officers were called to the northbound carriageway close to junction 17, at Howe Green, at about 1.10pm on Friday.
The family of the victim has now been informed.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Sadly, we can now confirm an 85-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries.
"No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote incident 594 of April 15.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
