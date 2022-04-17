Find all 19 death notices placed in your local newspaper in the last week here:

Martyn Richard Pettican

Sadly passed away at home after a short illness on 11th April, 2022 aged 58. Much loved by all the family and his friends. He will be greatly missed. Following Martyn's wishes - no funeral - no fuss! Raise a glass in memory and if you wish to donate to a charity that Martyn was involved with or admired, it would be much appreciated. Colchester Caring For Our Cats Tel: 01206 794695. Or LDSAMRA Gosforth Cumbria https://ldsamra.org.uk/

Pearl Eileen Cowlin Née Abrahams

Loving Wife of the late Philip Cowlin passed away peacefully on 3rd April, 2022. Pearl will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate her life will be held at St Peter ad Vincula, Coggeshall, 12noon on Monday, 25th April, 2022, all welcome. Flowers or donations if desired to 'Cerebra' c/o A Birkin & Sons, Market End, Coggeshall, CO6 1NH.

Christine Ann Durrell

It is with great sadness to announce that Chris passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 16th March, 2022. Beloved Wife of Mick, devoted Mum, Nan and Great Nan. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday, 29th April, 2022 at 2pm. All flowers welcome. Donations if desired to St Helena Hospice c/o East of England Co-operative 89 Wimpole Road CO1 2DB or via the Much Loved link: https://christinedurrell.muchloved.com/

Peter Martin

Passed away peacefully on 22nd March. Funeral Service to be held at St Stephen's Church Gt Wigborough on Friday, 29th April at 11am. No flowers by request, donations if desired to RSPCA Via Muchloved.com or c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Service, Greenstead, CO4 3PX. Tel: 01206 860584

Graham Skinner

14-09-64 - 23-03-22 Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 23rd March 2022, aged 57 years. Much loved Son of Philip and Brother to Steven, Raymond and Karon. Uncle and good friend to many. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday, 27th April, 2022 at 1:15pm. Followed by burial. Flowers or donations in Graham's memory to Cancer Research UK may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049

David Alfred Jones Grant

Sadly passed away on 19th March, 2022 aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of the late Irene, much loved Dad to Ian and Julie. Grandad to Sophie, Ryan, Lara, David, Conor and John, and adored Brother to Leslie, Carol and Pauline. He will be greatly missed. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday, 29th April, 2022 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired in David's memory for the 'Monday Club', may be sent c/o Kemble Funeral Service, 59 High Street, Wivenhoe, Colchester, Essex, CO7 9AZ.

Grace Bertha Harwood Née Mitchell

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 24th March, 2022, aged 98. Devoted Wife to the late William. Much loved Mum, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Funeral Service to take place at Christ Church, Colchester on Friday 29th April 2022 at 12noon. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO1 2TH. Tel: 01206 760049.

Sergeant Robert John 'Bobby' Mccaigue

42 Engineer Regiment, Royal Engineers Passed away peacefully on 1st April 2022, aged 32 years. A much-loved Husband to Najette and a devoted Daddy to Harrison & Teagan. Sorely missed Son, Brother, Uncle, Godfather, Soldier and Friend. Cartographer, Poet and Artist. Bobby's funeral will take place at St Michael's Church, Braintree on Wednesday, 20th April at 1pm. Followed by a private Burial Service. Dress Code: Military Uniforms. Formal Attire. Black Ties. If you are attending the funeral, the family request that you have a negative lateral flow test that morning and face coverings are recommended. Braintree Food Bank, Royal Engineers Association and Centrepoint have been chosen for family and friends to donate in memory of Bobby. Please visit www.drobinson.co.uk to make a donation and to leave a message of condolence. Daniel Robinson & Sons, 7 Manor Street, Braintree, Essex CM7 3HW. Tel: 01376 320582.

Reverend Frederick James Woods

After a long fight with Motor Neurone Disease passed away peacefully on 4th April aged 76 years. Beloved husband to Jane and father to Michael, Helen, Tim, Penny and Michael K. The Funeral Service is to take place at St. Botolph's Church, Colchester on Thursday, 5th May, 2022 at 12.30pm followed by a private Committal. Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, for St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity and the Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent to Farthing Funeral Service, Deben House, 650 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, IP4 4PW or online www.farthingfunerals.co.uk

Dr Michael George

Passed away peacefully on 4th April, 2022. Beloved Wife of Dora, loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be greatly missed. Following a private family funeral service there will be a celebration of Michael's life with details to follow.

Gerald Frederick Bateman

Passed away peacefully in Colchester Hospital on Monday 4th April, 2022 aged 83 years. Much Loved Husband of Jean, dearly loved Dad of Karen and Elaine and Grandpa of Charlie. Funeral service to be held at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday, 22nd April at 3.30pm. The family suggest formal attire is not necessary. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations in Gerald's memory made payable to either RSPB or The Royal Horticultural Society may be sent c/o Colne Valley Funeral Service 47 High Street, Halstead CO9 2JD.

Alan Derek Argent

3rd December 1939 - 30th March 2022. Sadly Alan, much loved by family and friends, died in Colchester Hospital after a short stay. Alan had made a significant contribution to the Frinton Community and will be greatly missed. A service will be held at the Weeley Crematorium on Friday, 29th April at 11.45am followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Frinton Free Church at 1.30 p.m. Friends are warmly invited to attend both services. Donations in memory of Alan may be sent to Cancer Research UK c/o P G Oxley Ltd, 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE. Tel: 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Ramplin Frances Mary

Sadly passed away on 19th March, 2022 aged 69. Service at Wimpole Road Chapel on Wednesday, 20th April at 2.45pm. Colourful clothes to be worn. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to St Fillans c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Service Greenstead CO4 3PX.

Angela Munday

Passed away on 10th March aged 63 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday, 20th April at 11am. Flowers welcome c/o Abbey Funeral Service, 23 Drury Road, Colchester CO2 7UY. Tel: 01206 366632.

Audrey Tingey

Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Colchester Hospital on 22nd March, 2022 aged 93 years. Much Loved Mum to John, Sandra, Jean, Barbara, Stephen, David, Tish, Paul, Simon and Annie. Loving Nan and Great Nan. Will be greatly missed by all her Family and Friends. Funeral Service to be held at Seven Hills Crematorium on Tuesday, 3rd May, 2022 at 2.15pm. Family Flowers only please, but donations if desired to Breast Cancer UK c/o Co-op Funeral Services, Century House, Station Road, Manningtree CO11 1AA. Tel: 01206 391855. Or via Andrey's tribute page at audreytingey.muchloved.com

Joan Isobel Baker

Passed away peacefully on 6th March, 2022 aged 102. Dearly beloved Wife, Sister and Aunt. Will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday, 25th April, 2022 at 1.15pm. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired to Aldham Parish Church, may be made via Hunnaball of Stanway. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester CO3 0PU. Tel: 01206 489212.

Irene Beatrice Westbrook

Irene who lived at Vista Avenue, Kirby-le-Soken and late of Blenheim House, sadly passed away on Sunday, 20th March, aged 94 years. A service will be held at Weeley Crematorium on Monday, 25th April at 11.45am. All who knew Irene are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Irene may be sent to GOSH and Dementia UK c/o P G. Oxley Ltd 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze CO14 8BE. Tel: 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Margaret Carrington Aldous

Passed away on 22nd March, 2022, aged 94. Much loved Mum to Richard, Andrew and Chris. Grandma to Emma, Simon, Kate and Lucy. Great-Grandma to Dexter, Barney, Florence, William, Esme, Jack and Kaci. Margaret will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will take place at Weeley Crematorium on Wednesday, 27th April at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Margaret may be sent to Alzheimer's Society, c/o P G Oxley Ltd, 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze CO14 8BE. Tel: 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Rose Ellen Hill

19.2.31 - 17.3.22 of Main Road Dovercourt, Age 91 years, Sadly passed in her sleep after much suffering. RIP Mum All friends welcome at Weeley Crematorium, on 21st April, 2022 at 11am. Donation in memory can be made at: East of England Co-op Funeral Service, Dovercourt CO12 3AX in aid of: RNIB, BHF or Marie Curie or via https://rosehill.muchloved.com

Harry Albert Kenneth Say

28.03.36 29.03.22 Passed away at home aged 86 years. Loving Husband, much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad. The funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 28th April, 2022 at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired can be made payable to British Heart Foundation c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 8RT. Tel: 01206 761800.