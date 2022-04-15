A PENSIONER who described mice as “wonderful creatures” which brought “a smile to her face” has been ordered to clear her home following a mice infestation.

Margaret Manzoni, 73, was taken to court after failing to comply with notices served by Tendring Council in relation to her property in Clacton Road, St Osyth.

Alison Lambert, prosecuting, told Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court how environmental health officers had been called in by neighbours over-run with mice and suffering property damage due to the state of Ms Manzoni’s middle-of-terrace home.

After several visits and with offers of support, Manzoni was given notices by the council to stop feeding birds at the home, clear the overgrown garden, and call in pest control contractors.

Infestation - the situation became uncontrollable and both neighbouring properties had to be vacated

While Ms Manzoni did allow the council to carry out some building works on her behalf she continued to provide food and habitat for the vermin, saying she did not mind the odour.

The “overpowering” smell, as described by environmental health officers, became so bad that both neighbouring properties were vacated.

Council staff offered Ms Manzoni alternative accommodation due to the level of disrepair in her home but, on a later visit, she described the vermin as “my mice” and refused to take action stating it went against her “ethical beliefs”.

Inspection - she said the mice brought “a smile to her face"

Ms Manzoni admitted charges of failing to comply with a notice under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act, between September 2021 and March 2022 and failing to comply with a notice under the Environmental Protection Act between November 2021 and March 2022.

She was fined £807, ordered to pay a £81 victim surcharge and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs.

The council has agreed to give Ms Manzoni some time to explore her options, but can prosecute again with one sentencing option being a daily fine for inaction.

Rodent - Manzoni said she did not mind the odour

Tendring councillor Michael Talbot, responsible for environment, said: “It is a shame that this case got to a stage where we had no option but to prosecute, despite several visits, legal notices and the offer of support to clear the property to help rid it of mice.

“However, when such cases spill over and have such a negative effect on neighbours then we will step in to protect the quality of life of our residents.”