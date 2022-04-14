A DISRUPTION to a busy railway service has now ended following an assault on a passenger while on a train.

It has been reported that a passenger has been assaulted on a train at Thorpe-Le-Soken.

Following the incident, services at Thorpe-Le-Soken were put at a standstill.

As a result, services to and from Clacton and Walton-On-The-Naze were delayed.

 

A spokesman for Greater Anglia condirmed: "Disruption caused by disruptive passengers earlier at ThorpeLeSoken has now ended."

 