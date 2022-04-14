A DISRUPTION to a busy railway service has now ended following an assault on a passenger while on a train.
It has been reported that a passenger has been assaulted on a train at Thorpe-Le-Soken.
Following the incident, services at Thorpe-Le-Soken were put at a standstill.
As a result, services to and from Clacton and Walton-On-The-Naze were delayed.
#ThorpeLeSoken :— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) April 14, 2022
Due to reports of an assault on a passenger on a train at #Thorpe-Le-Soken, services at Thorpe-Le-Soken are currently at a standstill. Services to and from Clacton-On-Sea and Walton-On-The-Naze are expected to be delayed
A spokesman for Greater Anglia condirmed: "Disruption caused by disruptive passengers earlier at ThorpeLeSoken has now ended."
✔ :Disruption caused by disruptive passengers earlier at #ThorpeLeSoken has now ended— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) April 14, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here