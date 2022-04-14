PASSENGERS on a busy railway service are being warned of delays after a line has been blocked. 

Following a disruption at Thorpe-le-Soken, all lines between Colchester and Walton-on-the-Naze and Clacton are blocked.

As a result, trains between these stations may be delayed.

The disruptions are expected to last until 6pm. 

A spokesman for National Rail said: "Disruptive passengers at Thorpe-le-Soken means all lines between Colchester and Walton-on-the-Naze / Clacton-on-Sea are blocked 

"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."