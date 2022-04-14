A DRINK driver who assaulted a police officer while trying to resist arrest has been banned from driving.
Lorna Goode was caught driving a Mini Countryman in Vineyard Gate, Colchester with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 4.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The 30-year-old admitted single counts of drink-driving and assault with intent to resist arrest after she launched an attack on a police office trying to detain her during the incident.
She was ordered by Colchester Magistrates’ Court to wear an electronic tag to keep her under curfew for three months as a result of her crimes.
The requirements imposed mean she will not be able to leave her home address in Coppins Road, Clacton, between 7pm and 6am.
Goode was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years and four months, and must pay £240 in a surcharge and court costs.
