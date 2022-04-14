COMEDIAN Keith Lemon and rapper Aitch have been spotted at a theme park in south Essex earlier today.
The pair were pictured on the Adventure Island social media page posing in the theme park in Southend.
Adventure Island captioned the post with: "Look who has popped down to go on some rides!”
It wasn’t long ago Keith Lemon was in south Essex as he was in Wickford filming with Danny Dyer for the ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
It is yet unknown whether the pair are filming in Southend or Adventure Island today, but visitors in city are excited to see them about.
Look who has popped down to go on some rides🤪 pic.twitter.com/yaf9Aq5kNh— Adventure Island UK (@Adv_Island) April 14, 2022
