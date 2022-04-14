A MOTORCYCLIST was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a horrific crash.
Emergency services were called to St John’s Road, in Clacton, at about 9.30am on Thursday.
They attended the scene following reports of a nasty smash involving two vehicles.
After making the area safe, an air ambulance landed nearby before a motorbiker was taken to hospital.
As a result of the incident, queues of traffic built-up in both directions between Clacton Road and Jaywick Lane.
Drivers either faced lengthy delays or were forced to find alternative routes in order to carry on their journeys.
One eyewitness, a taxi driver who found themselves caught-up in the congestion, said: “I saw was the tailback on St John’s Road assumed it was the traffic lights.
“I then saw an ambulance up ahead, so I switched my engine off, and then the helicopter circled before landing next to us.”
After roughly three hours the Gazette understands the road was reopened.
According to Essex Police, the casualty sustained serious injuries as a result of the smash.
A spokesman for the force said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or you can also call us on 101 quoting incident 249 of April 14."
