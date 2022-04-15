AN environmentally friendly company planning on building a “first of a kind” infrastructure is now set to incorporate sheep grazing into its sustainability vision.

Naturalis Energy Developments is looking to build its Halstead Road Eco Hub on 54 acres of land situated between Kirby Cross and Kirby-le-Soken.

The solar farm will boast six battery storage containers as well as an electric vehicle charging station not far from the Kirby Playing Fields.

Any excess power from the site will be fed into the local electricity network via an existing over-head line and new underground cabling.

In a bid to further bolster its commitment to ecological enhancements, Naturalis has now joined forces with Walton farmer Matt Hull from Naze Lamb.

The partnership will see sheep graze between the proposed complex’s solar modules, ensuring the land is sustainably maintained while giving a boost to biodiversity.

The hope is the project will help preserve the agricultural use of the site, unlike many other forms of development, such as housing.

Matt Partridge, from Naturalis said: “Naturalis is delighted to have found a local partner in Naze Lamb to provide sheep grazing at the Halstead Road Eco Hub.

“This partnership illustrates our commitment to supporting local businesses.

“Working with Naze Lamb to provide grazing offers a great opportunity to continue to foster the agricultural heritage of the area and will help ensure the land is managed in a sustainable way that will help promote improvements to the site ecology.”

READ MORE: Blueprints lodged for controversial £12m electric vehicle charging station

Matt Hull, from Naze Lamb, is also thrilled to be onboard with the project and hopes, with his helps, Naturalis can succeed in fulfilling its eco vision for the area.

He added: “We are excited about the opportunities that are available with Naturalis’ Halstead Road Eco Hub.

“As one of the few shepherds in the local area, I am always looking for new prospects to expand my business.

“I look forward to working with Naturalis to provide them with grazing, as it will provide my business with new chances to grow, all while supporting a project that will help address the growing concern of climate change.”