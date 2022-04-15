Vets and dog safety experts have shared a list of symptoms dog owners need to be aware of to know when their pet is experiencing heatstroke.

Brits will enjoy the hottest days of the year so far over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend with mercury set to hit 22C this weekend.

Sunshine will hit the UK as people enjoy a four-day break from work with April 16 and April 17 set to be particularly warm.

Why you should never feed your dog chocolate at Easter

Met Office predicts 'hottest days of the year' this weekend

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "We'll see temperatures generally come up through the week. Today (Monday) we're seeing highs of 18, then from Thursday onwards temperatures could reach 20, 21, quite possibly 22.

"Across southern and eastern areas we're more likely to see some sunshine and clearer skies in the afternoon."

She added: "I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we'll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular. Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria. It will definitely be warmer than the week we've just had and last week."

How to know your dog is safe in hot weather

As Brits were warned over their safety amid the high temperatures dog owners were told to keep an eye on their four-legged friends in extreme conditions.

The RSPCA has told owners not to walk their dogs in temperatures exceeding 19C.

Now pet owners have been told of warning signs to look out for by vet groups, to ensure their dog is safe as mercury soars.

Dog owners have been told to exercise caution and keep their dogs hydrated in the extreme heat and never keep them in hot vehicles during a heatwave.

If a dog is suffering from heatstroke, they will likely be short of breath. Symptoms will also include excessive panting and drooling.

Owners may also notice a change in their dog’s gums or even a change in colour of their tongue.

A dog’s tongue can go bright red, or even dark red, if they are suffering from heatstroke.

Dogs can also experience an elevated body temperature which can lead to excessive thirst, vomiting, disorientation and stumbling.

Dog owners may notice a weakness in their pets as well as an increased heartbeat and an increased pulse.

To ensure pets remain safe they must always have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help keep them cool.

On extremely hot days, pet safe sun cream is available to protect exposed parts of a dog’s skin such as the tips of their ears or their nose to avoid sunburn.