Learner drivers are being warned they could face fines of £1,000 and six points on their licence before they’ve even passed their test.

Over the Bank Holiday, learner drivers across the UK may see the extra days of work as an opportunity to get a few extra hours practice on the roads with family or friends without having to pay their driving instructor.

However, car insurance group Veygo is warning learner drivers that they could face a four-figure fine and points on their licence before they even pass their test if they don’t have the correct insurance.

According to Veygo, data reveals that 14,618 provisional licence holders were prosecuted in 2020 for driving without insurance, up 16% since 2018.

The increase during this period has been blamed on driving tests being off limits during lockdowns, but with the backlog on driving tests set to continue for a number of years, experts expect this figure to remain high.

Learners who drive their own car, for lessons or private practice, are required by law to have specific learner driver insurance or face hefty penalties.

However, learners hoping to practice in a friend or parent’s car over the Easter break, to boost their chances of passing amid the current driving test backlog, must ensure that they are covered by the car owner’s insurance.

This also applies for paid lessons, where learners are covered by their instructor’s insurance if they are driving their instructor’s car – a point which confuses many learners.

Warning to learner drivers and parents

James Armstrong, CEO at Veygo said: “The Easter break is the perfect opportunity for learners to clock up some additional driving hours by hopping in the car with a family member or friend for a drive around the block or in a quiet car park. This extra practice is important for learners whose driving test is just around the corner as failing could mean waiting until 2024 for another test slot.

“We’d urge learners and their parents to check out our guidance to ensure they’re staying on the right side of the law this Easter and to escape £1,000 fines and provisional license points.”