Health services around Tendring are set to close for Easter.
The Lighthouse Pharmacy in Little Clacton will be closed on Good Friday, April 15, and Easter Monday, April 18.
Boots in Connaught Avenue, Frinton will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17.
Thorpe Surgery in the High Street will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
The surgery will announce whether it is staying open on Saturday, April 16, because of a Covid outbreak among staff this week.
Visit nhs.uk for more information and in case of an emergency call 111 for NHS assistance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here