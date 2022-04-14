EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash.
Police and paramedics are currently responding to an incident in St John's Road, Clacton.
They were called to the area at about 9.30am.
Reports suggest an air ambulance has also landed nearby.
Eyewitnesses have speculated the crash involved a motorcyclist.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We will provide a further update when we are able to do so."
According to the AA traffic congestion has built up in both directions between Clacton Road and Jaywick Lane.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here