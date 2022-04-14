EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash.

Police and paramedics are currently responding to an incident in St John's Road, Clacton.

They were called to the area at about 9.30am.

Reports suggest an air ambulance has also landed nearby.

Eyewitnesses have speculated the crash involved a motorcyclist. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We will provide a further update when we are able to do so."

According to the AA traffic congestion has built up in both directions between Clacton Road and Jaywick Lane. 

 