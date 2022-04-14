DOZENS of toiletry bags complete with essentials have been donated to local vulnerable people by members of a church.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Weeley reached out to Sanctuary Supported Living’s homelessness service in Clacton.

After collecting a range of essential hygiene products, they made-up individual, custom washbags consisting of a toothbrush and toothpaste, a comb or a brush, deodorant, shower gel, and shampoo.

Debbie Cohen, a specialist project worker at the charity said: “As a registered charity, we are always grateful for any donations that can help us to support clients, but things like sanitary products and lip balm are not commonly donated, so we were thrilled to spot them in the women’s washbags.

“Although these are the things that the rest of us take granted, it really makes an enormous difference to our clients who have very little.

“Sanctuary Supported Living would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the local branch of the Church for their thoughtfulness, and their generosity.”

The gifts were dropped off to residents at the service who were grateful to receive them.

Clacton’s homelessness service receives referrals from the local authority to support people who have experienced or face homelessness.

The supported housing service helps clients work on their skills and build confidence to find and maintain their own home in the future.