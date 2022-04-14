THE great staycation property bubble seems to have burst...except in Frinton.

Prices for beach huts soared last year after Covid restrictions meant a boom in staycations rather than holidays abroad.

However, a new study has suggested prices are reverting back to normal.

The study by Hoo states beach hut prices have fallen 24 per cent since past year.

However, it is still a case of location, location as Boyden’s estate agency in Frinton says beach huts on the town’s prestigious Wailings still attract price tags in the region of £85,000 - this is more than double the price of a Rightmove listed three-bedroom detached bungalow in Buick Avenue, Jaywick.

Matthew Hayward, branch manager at Boyden’s Estate Agency said: “From our perspective, we’ve seen that the bubble of inflation from last year has burst a little bit.

“It’s because of two things: The demand for beach huts has dropped slightly; and the huts that people desire aren’t available.”

The same study says that beach huts will still cost £27,500 on average, but for Boyden’s, huts at the high end have not changed much.

Matthew added: “We sold another hut on the Wailings for £84,000 last month.

“There are four different spots that get sold along the coast here, the most popular one is in Southcliff on the edge of Walton.

“The average price in Walton is £30,000 to £35,000, as soon as you get back into Frinton it ranges from £40,000 to £60,000 in High Wall and Low Wall along the seafront.”

One of The Little Beach Hut Company's properties in West Mersea

Anna Brooks, who runs Daisy Beach Hut hire in Walton, has cited the elements as the main reason for changes in prices.

She said: “Prices always go down in the winter and rise when it gets hot again, I rent out beach huts and my sales are going well.

“This year I’ve been getting bookings most days and have got quite a lot over the Easter holidays.

“More organised people have already booked huts and most weekends are gone even in August.”

Karina Duke and Louise Foot bought the Little Beach Hut company in West Mersea before the pandemic in 2020.

Karina said: “We’ve only seen an increase in demand since we purchased the company in 2020. We rent our huts and this year we are almost fully booked in May, June, July and August.”