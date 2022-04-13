A SON is looking to raise thousands of pounds so his mum and terminally ill stepdad can truly enjoy what will be their last few months together.

Steve Warburton, 58, from Clacton, was diagnosed with lung cancer back in October 2017 before having an operation to remove the majority of his lung.

Despite the doctor’s best efforts, a pre-surgery check-up revealed the cancer had unfortunately spread to his lymph nodes and liver.

The beloved father then endured several rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy all while still working full-time in order to financially support himself.

Tragically, by the time his third appointment came around, Steve already knew deep-down the cancer was still present and progressing rapidly.

Stepson Lee Childs, 33, said: “The check-up confirmed his suspicions that the treatment had no effect on the cancer.

“Steve is now terminal and on end-of-life care which is heart-breaking for everyone that knows and loves him.

“He is no longer physically able to work, he is unable to do most everyday things, and he is having to take morphine to control his pain every day.

“His wife Linda left her job to become his full time carer and any savings they had together have now gone and they live off the bare minimum every week.”

Since leaving school Steve has had his own painting and decorating business and is said to have always worked hard to provide for his family, but now no longer can.

Lee has now launched a fundraising campaigner with the hope of collecting £10,000 in donations to ensure his stepdad’s final days will be the best they possibly can.

“Steve has always been an amazing role model to me, he's supported my mum through thick and thin and is always at her side,” he added.

“He took on two children when he met my mum and raised me and my brother as his own and we will forever be in awe of him for doing that so easily.

“I have set up a fundraiser so both Steve and my mum can try and make the best last few months he has and to put towards any medical care he needs.

“We'd like to raise money to let them spend their last few months doing what they love most and to help towards any funeral costs once that day comes.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-steve-have-the-best-end-of-life-possible.