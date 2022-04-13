A BEACON is set to be installed to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and another special milestone.
The seven and a half metre tall steel structure will be assembled at the entrance to the Martello Car Park, on Marine Parade West, ready to be lit along with hundreds of others worldwide on June 2 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.
It will also serve as a celebratory monument for Clacton’s 150th birthday.
Jeff Bray, Tendring Council chairman welcomed the approval of the planning application.
He said: “Having this beacon will allow Clacton to join in with towns and villages across Tendring, Essex and the world in the Jubilee beacon celebrations.
“I am pleased we will have this beacon not only for the upcoming events, but also as something which can be used for years to come for other such celebrations and commemorations.”
Funding for the beacon, which will remain after the jubilee for use in future events, has come from Tendring Council’s Clacton 150 legacy project, running through 2021-22 to mark the town’s milestone anniversary.
The Clacton 150 celebrations received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, which has paid for several initiatives including legacy projects such as the beacon.
