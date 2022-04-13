AN artistic event is set to take place with a different twist this Easter.
The fine art and craft fair previously advertised will now be a fine art and dolls house miniature fair.
There will be more than one hundred paintings on display from artists including Miranda Boxall, Nigel Beard and Glenda Wakeman.
A large range of dolls houses and doll house miniatures will also be on display and tea, coffee and cakes will be available.
The event is free admission and will be held at Great Holland Village Hall on Saturday, April 16, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.
