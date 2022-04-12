Two West Ham fans are set to stand trial after allegedly racially abusing an Orthodox Jewish man on a flight.
Lee Carey, 55, and 31-year-old Jak Bruce were on a flight from Stansted Airport to Eindhoven in the Netherlands on November 4 last year, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard.
Essex Police said the West Ham supporters were travelling to a game against Belgian side Genk.
Carey, of Romford, east London, and Bruce, of Dartford, Kent, both deny a public order offence.
They are charged with intentionally causing the victim harassment, alarm or distress, which was said to be racially aggravated.
Both defendants were granted bail and are due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 10.
They both have bail conditions not to attend, or travel to, any designated football match while proceedings are ongoing.
They must also not comment or post anything on social media pertaining to the proceedings.
