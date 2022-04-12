A BELOVED community member is continuing his great work by providing youngsters with necessities for their special night.

Les Nicoll, of Dovercourt, organised the collection of more than 200 prom dresses and suits last year to be donated to young people.

Now, he is encouraging residents to collaborate again and ensure no youngster is unprepared.

Les, who runs the Harwich-based North Essex Support Team, said: “A couple of years ago I heard of lenders knocking on people’s door in Tendring reminding them it is prom time and they could give them a loan.

“Why shouldn’t poor families go to the prom? This is wrong.

“Some people are so marvellous they are posting things because they don’t live in this part of the country.”

The next event will be at the Great Clacton Community Centre in Valley Road on Thursday, April 14 from 2pm to 6pm.