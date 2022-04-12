A BELOVED community member is continuing his great work by providing youngsters with necessities for their special night.
Les Nicoll, of Dovercourt, organised the collection of more than 200 prom dresses and suits last year to be donated to young people.
Now, he is encouraging residents to collaborate again and ensure no youngster is unprepared.
Les, who runs the Harwich-based North Essex Support Team, said: “A couple of years ago I heard of lenders knocking on people’s door in Tendring reminding them it is prom time and they could give them a loan.
“Why shouldn’t poor families go to the prom? This is wrong.
“Some people are so marvellous they are posting things because they don’t live in this part of the country.”
The next event will be at the Great Clacton Community Centre in Valley Road on Thursday, April 14 from 2pm to 6pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here