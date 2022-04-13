CARERS defrauded a blind woman of more than £20,000 to fund a cannabis-fuelled lifestyle.

John Miles and Louise Miller, both of Alexandra Road, Colchester, stole money from their vulnerable victim in Clacton during a five year spree between March 2010 and December 2015.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard yesterday how the victim was completely reliant on the couple, but they abused her trust by taking £22,140.40 in total while she was in their care.

Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting, told how money was withdrawn from her account without her consent by Miles, 33, and Miller, 30, while various other banking and online shopping accounts were created.

It was only when bailiffs appeared at her property to recover what little possessions she had left as a result of debts racked up in her name was it realised what had been occurring.

Heartless - John Miles

The court heard subsequent visitors to her property found she was financially destitute and was living in “less than ideal” conditions.

Furthermore, she had been left totally isolated after the couple failed to fulfill requests made by her.

Judge Christopher Morgan said: “You had used her money to run your lifestyle which included the use of cannabis and purchasing day-to-day goods to keep your head above water in order to fund your debt.

“I realise there is no prospect of them [Miles and Miller] compensating their victim for her loss.”

The duo made further purchases before being caught, including shampoo and conditioner despite the victim being bald.

Furthermore, when police officers visited Miles’ previous property in Windmill Park, Clacton, to arrest him in December 2015, they found 14 cannabis plants being grown.

Both defendants’ respective mitigating counsel urged Mr Morgan to consider their young children, aged two and four, when passing sentence.

But the judge condemned Miles’ “complete lack of remorse” and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment after he admitted a single count of fraud and a count of producing a controlled drug of Class B.

He spared Miller an immediate prison sentence after she admitted fraud and instead sentenced her to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years due to concerns about her maternal role.

She must also undertake 30 days rehabilitation requirement.