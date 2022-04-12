A HAVE-A-GO hero was left injured after aggressive burglars forced their way into a property before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle after being confronted.

Essex Police were called to an address in Talbot Avenue, at about 4.45pm on April 3, after being informed of an incident involving several people.

According to the reports they received, a man was found injured inside the home following an altercation which ensued after the break-in.

After bullying their way inside the property, the crooks, believed to be a man and two women, escaped the area in the direction of Seawick Holiday Park using a white van.

Dan Casey, Tendring councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, condemned the vicious attack, which police say was targeted, and sent his well wishes to the victim.

He said: “This is truly sad to hear because Jaywick has been pretty good recently and life seems to be that little bit better for everyone here.

“But I am, of course, appalled by this incident and I really do hope the family are okay and the person who was left injured is now recovering.

“We do not want this type of behaviour in Jaywick and I would urge anyone who may know who was responsible for this attack to contact the police.

“Whoever did do this should be ashamed of themselves and I hope the police catch them and bring them to justice.”

Essex Police have now launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary and are urging anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in Jaywick.

“We believe that this was a targeted incident, but we need anyone who saw or heard anything to get in touch.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/84010/22. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”