Drivers across north and mid Essex will have a number of National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A12, from 9pm March 28 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to junction 25 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of H.W Martin.

• A12, from 9am April 8 to 5.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, between, junction 29 and Birchwood Road/Park Lane. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.

• A120, from 9pm April 4 to 5am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Parkeston Roundabout to Marks Farm Roundabout mobile lane closures due to emergency horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A120, from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 northbound, between Galleys Corner Roundabout and Marks Farm Roundabout. Works under lane closure for resurfacing works on behalf of Essex County Council.

• A120, from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Galleys Corner roundabout and Marks Farm roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.

• A12, from 9pm April 5 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, junction 19 to junction 21 diversion route due to construction - bridge/structure works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A12, from 9pm February 21 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A120 westbound, Galley's Corner Roundabout to Great Dunmow West - carriageway closure due to carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A12, from 9pm March 23 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to junction 11 - mobile lane closures for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A120, from 9pm April 4 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, M11, junction 8 to Pelons Roundabout - mobile Lane closure for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A120, from 8pm April 4 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Bradwell, Multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Highways England.

• A12, from 9pm March 21 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, Boreham, junction 19 to Marks Tey, junction 25 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A120, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Great Tey Road and Motts Lane. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A120, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, 50m west of, junction with Primrose Hill. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Affinity Water.

• A120, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 Galleys Corner roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Triplex TM.

• A120, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, junction with Kings Lane. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of BT.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.