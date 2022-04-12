Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Smudge

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Smudge is a cat who came into the RSPCA's care through no fault of her own after her previous owners situation at home changed.

She will need a patient owner who is able to give her the time and space to get used to her new home and who can give her some much deserved TLC.

If you want to adopt Smudge you can view their full profile here.

Merlin and Pickle

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Black (Merlin), Black and White (Pickle)

Merlin and Pickle are believed to be brothers who have had an unfortunate start to their life and are very timid, although friendly.

They will need an understanding home where they can settle, have space to acclimatise and start to understand what life really should be like for a cat.

If you want to adopt Merlin and Pickle you can view their full profile here.

Bruno

Gender - Male

Age - 10 months old

Breed - Rottweiller-German Shepherd crossbreed

Colour - Brown and Black

Bruno is a very energectic and playful dog who loves to stay active.

He is looking for experienced home with owners who understand Rottweilers or German Shepherds.

Bruno will need on-going training and socialisation around dogs to change his current emotional response, as he can be quite reactive on a lead.

If you want to adopt Bruno you can view their full profile here.

Lettuce

Gender - Female

Age - Five months

Breed - Lop Ear

Colour - White, Brown and Black

Lettuce is a confident rabbit who bounds about with almost endless energy.

She is looking for a forever home and would like to find a partner for mating as well.

If you want to adopt Lettuce you can view their full profile here.