POLICE officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses after a family-run business was raided and ransacked by cruel thieves.
Essex Police were called to MDA Accessories, in Old Road, Clacton, following reports of a burglary which had taken place between 5pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.
The callous crooks smashed a window before snatching between £35 and £50 in cash and a collection tin for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.
The boutique store, which was opened during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic by owner Denise Parker, 61, was left completely trashed.
Essex Police are now investigating the crime and are urging anyone with information which could help the force to contact them as soon as possible.
A spokesman said: “We need anyone who saw anything to contact us.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
“Please quote crime reference 42/89201/22. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
MDA Accessories, which sells unique trinkets and collectable gifts, has now reopened to customers after remaining shut on Monday following the burglary.
