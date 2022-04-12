AN award-winning live art duo have launched an exciting new project which will see young business-minded boys and girls open up their own town centre shop.
Hunt & Darton, an innovative performance pairing, have brought their new series of free workshops, entitled Kids Business, to Clacton for the Easter holidays.
Designed for co-collaboration with children aged between five and 14-years-old the initiative inspires, elevates and encourages children to be the creative entrepreneurs.
The participants are also invited to dress in executive attire and attend meetings, with each session focusing on the different aspects of establishing an enterprise.
Throughout the process the public can also witness the progress and offer their input by voting for any unmade decisions the kids have proposed.
Currently operating in High Street, Clacton, the artistic residency will culminate in a fully functional shop – be it a bank, barbers or bakery – being opened by the children.
The empty unit will be transformed for its grand launch on April 30 and will also open on May 1 May 8 and May 9.
Ahead of the launch day, workshops are also running this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for children to take part in.
To find out more information visit kidsbusinessclacton.eventbrite.co.uk or contact info@huntanddarton.com.
