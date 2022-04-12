AN industry leader in the supply of composite products has installed two life-saving pieces of equipment at its headquarters.
Dura Composites, recently presented with a RoSPA Gold Award for health and safety performance, is based in Telford Road, Clacton and specialises in building materials.
Its operation centre is now home to a pair of defibrillators which are used to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm when a person is in cardiac arrest.
The decision to invest in the equipment, which can achieve survival rates of up to 70 percent, follows an emergency first aid course which several employees took part in.
Charmaine Steele, head of culture and people at Dura Composites said: "According to the British Heart Foundation, less than one in ten people in the UK survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.
“The wellbeing of our staff will always be our number one priority.
“Whilst I hope we never need to use the defibrillators, ensuring that they are present at both our facilities and that our First Aiders are trained to use them would give any staff member or visitor to our premises in cardiac arrest the best chance of survival."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here